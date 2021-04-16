Carol Sue Davis, 58, formerly of Wood River, passed away April 11, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY.
Born June 6, 1962 in Alton, she was the daughter of Patricia (Hotzscher) Carlton of Wood River and the late Richard Carlton.
She married Kevin Davis on January 22, 1983 in Naperville, IL. He survives.
Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are two sons, Kevin Davis (Beth Ogden) and Jimmy Davis all of Wood River; granddaughter, Leia; and brother, Bob Carlton.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 5 pm until time of service at 6 pm, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.