Carol Crotchett

Carol Helene Crotchett, 87, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home in Alton surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Roodhouse, Illinois on Feb. 14, 1935, the daughter of the late Irvin and Ruth (Cowhick) Wells.
Carol married Darrell Crotchett at Kane Baptist Church in Kane on July 9, 1955. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2016.
Carol set an example of loving kindness for all her family. She was small but strong, courageous, funny, beautiful and dearly loved. She loved flowers and watching the hummingbirds and other birds in her garden. Carol enjoyed traveling with her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Randy and Mona Crotchett of Bethalto, Sherry Hallows and Larry Bechtold of Alton, Tammy and Rick McClain of Alton, Robin and John Kelly of Maryland, and Pam and Steve Emory of California, 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and five siblings, Russell Wells, David Wells, Ned Wells, Opal Neff, and Polly Lincoln.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, James Bounds, and her siblings, Glen Wells, Leonard Wells, Ruby Dyer, Ray Wells, and Don Alan Wells.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with Pastor Ryan Hardin officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
