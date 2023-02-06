obit stock color

Carol Jean Kelley Cooke, 81, of Godfrey, died at 2:45 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton.

Surviving are:

Husband: Robert Karl Cooke Sr. of Godfrey

Children: Cynthia Hamilton of Clovis, New Mexico

Carla Shaw of Kane

Kenneth Burch of South Roxana

Kimberly Crafton of Godfrey

Keith Kelley of Wood River

Step Daughter: Donna Bonney of Godfrey

16 Grandchildren 14 Great Grandchildren 1 Great Granddaughter

1 Brother: Denzil Marshall of Jerseyville

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wedneday.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville

Memorials may be given to her family in care of the funeral home.