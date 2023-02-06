Carol Jean Kelley Cooke, 81, of Godfrey, died at 2:45 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton.
Surviving are:
Husband: Robert Karl Cooke Sr. of Godfrey
Children: Cynthia Hamilton of Clovis, New Mexico
Carla Shaw of Kane
Kenneth Burch of South Roxana
Kimberly Crafton of Godfrey
Keith Kelley of Wood River
Step Daughter: Donna Bonney of Godfrey
16 Grandchildren 14 Great Grandchildren 1 Great Granddaughter
1 Brother: Denzil Marshall of Jerseyville
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wedneday.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville
Memorials may be given to her family in care of the funeral home.