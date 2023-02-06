Carol Cooke

Carol Jean Kelley Cooke, 81, died at 2:45 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton.
She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on March 29, 1941, and was one of three children born to Kenneth Leroy and Laura Geraldine (Brooks) Marshall.
She first married Leonard Burch, and together they were the parents of three children, Cynthia, Carla and Kenneth. She then married Wilson Eugene Kelley on May 17, 1960 in Jerseyville, and they were the parents of two children, Kimberly and Keith. The two shared nearly 18 years together before his death on Feb. 25, 1978. She then married Robert Karl Cooke Sr. on April 18, 1980 in Jerseyville, and they have been blessed with 42 years together.
Surviving are her husband, Robert K. Cooke Sr. of Godfrey; her five children and their spouses, Cynthia and Alan Hamilton of Clovis, New Mexico, Carla and Ed Shaw of Kane, Kenneth and Brenda Burch of South Roxana, Kimberly Crafton of Godfrey, and Keith and Mary Kelley of Wood River; a step daughter and her husband, Donna and Chris Bonney of Godfrey; 16 Grandchildren; 14 Great Grandchildren; one Great-Great Granddaughter; and a brother, Denzil Marshall of Jerseyville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Tristen Burch; a step-son, Robert "Robbie" Cooke Jr.; and a brother, Wilbert Marshall.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rev. Drew Brandt will officiate.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to her family, in care of the funeral home.
