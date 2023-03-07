Carol Brinkman

Carol A Brinkman, 79, passed away at 2:25 am on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Jersey Community Hospital.
She was born on September 20, 1943 in Alton to Viola Ellen (Craigmiles) Lovell.
She married Michael Brinkman on November 10, 1964 in Alton. He survives.
Carol was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill. She was proud of her work with Central Baptist Family Services and retired from American Family Insurance. Above all, Carol was a devoted wife, loving mother and cherished grandmother.
In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by a son, Thomas Brinkman of Medora; two daughters, Theresa (Jon) Sauerwein of Bunker Hill and Terrell (Casey) Zobrist of Godfrey; seven grandchildren, Janna Sauerwein, Jesse Sauerwein, Jakob (Stephanie) Skelton, Jorey (Baylee) Skelton, Brittney Quigley, Dennis Brinkman II and Michael Brinkman II; three great-grandchildren, Carsyn Sauerwein, Jetsyn Hazelip and Iliad Skelton, as well as another on the way, Cillian Skelton; three siblings, Betty Cardwell of Jerseyville, Bea Monroe of Alton and Don (Debbie) Lovell of Alton; a sister-in-law, Ola Lovell of Alton, along with endless nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother, a son, Tony Ray Brinkman and her brother, Russell Lovell.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Pastor Brian Holle officiating.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill - General Fund.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.