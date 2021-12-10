Carol Anne Timmer, 40, of Edwardsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 4:46 am at her residence.
She was born in Chula Vista, CA, on May 11, 1981, the daughter of James Wilbur Timmer and the late Vicky Lynn (Whitley) Timmer.
Carol's life was all about service and support. She had a Disney personality and left sparkle and shine wherever she went. She took great joy in all things Disney and collected everything from pins to jewelry to purses and figurines. She enjoyed being with her family and especially children, even ones that were not hers. The greatest joy in her life was the pride she took in her three children and caring for the lives of others.
She is survived by her father, James; three children, Michael Puentas, Daniel Fuentas, and Isabella Fuentas; her siblings, Stephen Timmer and fiancé Emily Bracken, Sara Haver, Katie Timmer, and Dorothy Bradly Lear and fiancé Walter Smead; her grandmother, Carol Montelongo; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Along with her mother, Vicky, she was preceded in death by her both grandfathers, and a grandmother.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
