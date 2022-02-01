Carol Ann McClure, 87, passed away at 4:36 pm on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on November 11, 1934, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of George & Ann (Burke Boelhauf) Horridge.
Carol married Dudley G. McClure on May 23, 1953, at St. Louis, MO. He survives.
She graduated from Berkeley High School.
Carol loved taking care of her family and was an excellent bowler. She enjoyed reading, square dancing and was a wonderful cook. After retirement from Halls Ferry Auto Parts, Carol and Dudley moved to Florida Sunshine for a time before returning to be with family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Teri (John) Dinnius of Edwardsville, Diane (Michael) Bell of Bethalto; two sons, Jim (Patty) McClure of FL, and Patrick (Patty) McClure of Florissant, MO; ten grandchildren, Michael (Cassie) Dinnius, Nikki (Joe) Winkelmann, Casey (Marissa) Dinnius, Michele Bell (Roger Strohmeier), Beth (Justin) Hemmer, Erin Bell, Anna McClure, Christopher McClure (Kara Kalleberg), Stephan (Emily) McClure, and Ben (Amber Kenyon) McClure; eight great-grandchildren, Blythe, Karra, Grace, Annie, Beau, Ellie, Stella and Josie; two brothers, Robert (Carol) Horridge and Steve (Linda) Boelhauf; and one niece, Mary Horridge.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Jeffrey Bell, a sister, Marian Buswink, and a nephew, Bryan Buswink.
Visitation will be from 1 pm to 4 pm Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, Bethalto, Illinois where Funeral Services will be held at 12 pm on Monday February 7, 2022, with Pastor Brandon Larson officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Memorials are suggested to the Edwardsville American Legion Post Gifts for Yanks.
