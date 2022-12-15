Carol A. Aldridge, 79, died at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home in East Alton. Born February 20, 1943 in Alton, she was the daughter of Arthur and Edna (Winkler) Farmer. She worked as a cashier for Walmart in Wood River, retiring in 2020. She married Robert Aldridge. He preceded her in death. Surviving is a son, Donald Creamer Jr. and his wife Christine of Pleasant Hill, IL, a daughter, Christina Eaken of East Alton, two grandchildren, Jason Sheets and Angelina Eaken, three great grandchildren, Liam and Landyn Eaken and Skylar Sheets, two nephews, Ron and Jeff and a niece, Cheri. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Creamer, a sister, Mary Zipprich and two nephews, Shawn and Mike Zipprich. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Darrell Cline will officiate. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
