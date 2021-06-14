Carl Patrick Gietl, 44, died at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City, KS. He was born February 15, 1977, in Arlington Heights, IL the son of Deacon Richard and Sharon (Bowman) Gietl. On July 26, 2003, he married Marci (Caselton) and she survives. Also surviving are one sister, Kathleen Jackson (Matthew) of Springfield, IL, one sister-in-law, Michelle Bodkin (Christopher) of Houston, TX, Aunts and Uncles; Ron Bowman (Karen Downey), Linda Cannon (Douglas) and Karen Gosse (Richard), niece and nephew; Samuel and Anastasia Bodkin and numerous cousins and loving friends. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with his father, Deacon Richard Gietl officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Niemeyer, Tim Schweska, Vaughn Bosaw, Matt Jackson and Chris Bodkin. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the National Kidney Foundation or VFW Post 1308. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com