Carl Allen Oglesby, 79, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Edwardsville Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Born January 3, 1943 in Alton, he was the son of Orvil Rex and Carrie (Bailor) Oglesby.
Carl was an avid historian with expertise in the English Royal Family and The Bible. He had worked in the product line for Challenge Unlimited for several years.
He had been a faithful member of the former 1st Baptist Church of East Alton and had been a resident at Edwardsville Care Center, frequently commenting of "how good the food is" , for several years.
Surviving are his cousins, Carol Thompson of Edwardsville, Gary Oglesby of Tyler, TX and Mark Rhoades of Springfield, MO.
Visitation will be from 12 pm until time of service at 1:30 pm, Wednesday, November 2 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Randy Copeland will officiate.
Private burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to East Alton-Wood River Community High School Foundation.