Caren J. Stephan, 77, passed away at 10:01 pm on Friday, September 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 1, 1944 in Alton, IL to Charles “Pug” and Phyllis “Jean” Currins.
She married John Stephan on August 7, 1965 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. He survives.
Caren was a former member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Alton. She was pledged to Beta Sigma Phi sorority and was actively involved with the sistership for many years. Caren worked in healthcare as a Surgical Technician at St. Anthony's Health Center and later as a Registration Clerk for the Emergency Room. Known to always carry a book, Caren enjoyed her "fun" job with B. Dalton Bookseller and was an ace Trivia player. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal’s fan. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Caren is survived by two daughters, Barbara Stephan Buhs of Brighton, IL and Cindy (Scott) Brown of Troy, IL; three sons, Patrick (Michelle) Stephan of Lakewood, CO, Andrew Stephan of Alton, IL and Robert (Beth) Stephan of Godfrey; five grandsons, Adam Brown, Brandon Buhs, Jack Stephan, Nathaniel Buhs, and Harry Stephan; five granddaughters, Carsyn Brown, Caroline Stephan, Maya Stephan, Lucy Stephan, and Alex Stephan; two brothers, Steve (Gloria) Currins of Palatine, IL and Chris Currins of Alton, IL; a sister, Nancy (Stephen) Pennell of Alton, IL; along with many nieces, nephews and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be 4 PM - 8 PM, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM, Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church with Father Steve Janoski officiating. Deacon Bill Kessler will offer the Homily.
Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Marquette Catholic High School and Hayner Library.
