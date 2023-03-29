Cara Stearns

Cara Janelle Stearns, 52, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at her residence.
Born February 25, 1971 in Alton, she was the daughter of Jerald D. and Joyce V. (Heuer) Bort.
She is survived by Kelly Stearns and their sons, Sam Stearns, Spencer Stearns and Simon Stearns all of Edwardsville; and brother, Chris (Sabrina) Bort of Rosewood Heights.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant sister, Teri Ann Bort.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 10am, Monday, April 3 at Metro Community Church, 3551 Ridge View Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025.
Memorials are suggested to the African Vision of Hope Project in care of Metro Community Church.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.
Cara's kindness, love, and empathy touched the hearts of everyone around her. Her light is deeply missed by all of us, but we find comfort and strength knowing she has found peace in the arms of Jesus. Our Angel has returned home, where there is no pain, and we look forward to seeing her again in Heaven. Thank you God for blessing our lives with such an amazing woman.