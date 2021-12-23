Candace Joy (Hering) Randolph, 70, died at 4:58 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Mercy Hospital South in Saint Louis, Missouri.
She was born in Peoria, Illinois on August 13, 1951, one of nine children born to Charles and Billie (Johnson) Hering.
Candy was a 1973 graduate of Illinois State University, earning her degree in Education, and spent much of her career working in schools in and around Jerseyville.
She was an active member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville and delivered communion and a friendly face to the elderly throughout the community.
She loved playing sports, most especially baseball. When she could no longer play, she still spent a great deal of her time involved with the sport, becoming a coach and later an umpire and referee. Sports were a big part of Candy’s life, and she continued to enjoy them throughout her life.
She married David William Randolph on September 2, 1972 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Peoria, and together they were the proud parents of seven children, and shared in 38 years of marriage, prior to his death on September 18, 2010.
Surviving are seven children and their spouses, Rachael Randolph, and her husband, Brian Schwartz of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Joshua Randolph, Jacob and Tabitha Randolph, all of Jerseyville, Commander Ruth Randolph and Samuel Curry, stationed with AFROTC DET 014 University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, Ann and Mark Fredricksen of Paxton, Illinois, Samuel and Lauren Randolph of Mesa, Arizona, Isaac and Brooke Randolph stationed with United States Army at Fort Drum, New York; sixteen grandchildren; as well as five loving sisters and three loving brothers.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 4 p.m. until time of Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville.
