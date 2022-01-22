Byford Roberts, 86, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at his home.
He was born December 5, 1935 in Eldorado, IL the son of Paul and Rosalie (Cox) Roberts.
Byford married Tina Forbes in 1958 in Wo0od River and she preceded him in death in 2010.
He was a long term member of North Alton Southern Baptist Church. Byford was a lifetime member of VFW #1308 and the American Legion in Alton. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was also a volunteer firefighter with Station 2 in Godfrey. Byford enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his friends.
Byford is survived by a daughter and her husband, Debra and Thomas Lyons of Godfrey, IL; two grandchildren, Danielle and Michael Jones, and Dawn Cox; four great-grandchildren, Justin Rodgers, Connor Jones, Austin Jones, and Blake Jones; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Tina; he is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Albert Ray Roberts.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Sonny Renken officiating
Burial will take place in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with Military Burial Rites provided by VFW #1308.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 5 A's.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.