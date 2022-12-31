Alton
Walter “Bud” Albert Ridder, 87, died at 3:53 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Christian Hospital NE.
He was born January 9, 1935 in Alton, the son of the late Herman and Dorothy (Doerr) Ridder.
Bud served in U.S. Air Force and was a member of Heartland Baptist Church in Alton where he enjoyed spending time with his church group Romeo. He also enjoyed being with his beloved dog, Rascal. Bud retired from Shell Oil Company where he worked as an Inspector for many years.
December 22, 1955, he married Shirlee Jean Huffstutler, and she preceded him in death on November 23, 1999. On January 16, 2004 in Mesa, AZ he married Janice K. Whiton, and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Cindy Louise Wheeler (Frederick) of Bethalto, two step daughters, Julie Pohlman (Fred) of Grafton, Jana Madison of Altoona, IA and one step son, Rollie Madison (Jaime) of Spring Lake, MI, one grandchild, Heather Claxton (Tanner) of Godfrey, one great granddaughter, Laurin Snyder (Jimmy) of Alton and five step grandsons, Fred Pohlman (Jordynn), Sam Pohlman (Emily), Lucas Pohlman, Dakota Britt and Rece Madison and one great great grandchild, Dorian Leland Snyder.
Besides his first wife and parents he was preceded in death by an infant great granddaughter, London Risch.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Heartland Baptist Church in Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com