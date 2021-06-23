Bryan Keith Mangan, 57, died at 12:04 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Christian Hospital NE. He was born October 15, 1963, in St. Louis, MO the son of late Ralph and Margaret (Wilcox) Mangan. He was a laborer for Unipar for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, Pittsburg Steelers and was a master of hide and seek. Bryan liked to spend time with his family. Surviving are four daughters; Brandy Albert (Shawn) of Godfrey, Samantha Mangan of Godfrey, Eryn Mangan of Wood River, Kenna Mangan of Wood River and one son; Zach Mangan (Stephianie) of Farmington, MO, four grandchildren; Elisabeth Mangan, Andrew Albert, Travis Albert and Casey Albert, one brother; Phillip Mangan (Lori) of Camden, NC and one sister; Joyce Heiman of Granite City, IL. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister: Sheila Mangan. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the 1st Christian Church of Wood River. Reverend Walter McCaslin will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the 1st Christian Church of Wood River.
