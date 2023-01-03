Bryan Aaron Scott, 33, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born on August 2, 1989, in Alton, Illinois, and is survived by his very loving parents, Jim and Sherry Scott. Also surviving are his brother Jason Scott, his sister-in-law Camille Scott, and his maternal grandparents, Vic and Judy Unterbrink. “Uncle Bryan” is also survived by a niece, Carmen Scott.
Bryan had Batten Disease. Despite the immense adversity and many obstacles that the disease posed to Bryan over the years, he never let it get him down and he always maintained a positive outlook and an infectious personality. Bryan was loved by everyone who had the great fortune of knowing him.
Bryan graduated from Civic Memorial High School in 2008. He loved playing video games, watching movies, swimming, fishing and bowling. He belonged to a blind bowling league in Alton. His favorite place to visit was the family beach house in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where he liked to fish and spend time on the beach. He liked to eat and was always ready for a good steak or Mexican food.
He also liked to spend time with family, including his Uncle Marvin (Scott), Uncle Gary (Scott) and Aunt Linda (Nichols), among others.
Bryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ed and Patsy Scott; and two uncles, Bobby Scott and Mike Unterbrink.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to go to the Batten Disease Support and Research (BDSRA) Foundation.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
