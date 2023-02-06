Bruce Allen Bowermaster, 66, of Wood River, Illinois went to our Lord at 9:09 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. He was taken too soon and unexpectedly; he will be greatly missed and loved forever.
He was born August 20, 1956, at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, the son of the late Walter Allen “Hoolie” and Bettie June (Overbey) Bowermaster.
He married Pauline “Pauli” (Fitzgerald) Bowermaster on December 29, 1982, in St. Louis and she survives.
The consummate outdoorsman from a young age, Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping and supported conservation initiatives until his death. He graduated from University of Missouri, Rolla, where he met the love of his life, Pauli. He was part of the Kappa Sigma fraternity there, where he made many lifelong friends. Bruce retired in 2015 from Boeing as a financial estimator after a career of over 25 years with McDonnell Douglas / Boeing. His greatest joy in later years was enjoying his retirement with his wife, and spending time with his granddaughters. He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River and proud to be a longtime member and supporter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He loved his black lab, Dora and will always be remembered as the grouchy teddybear to his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack and Janet Fitzgerald and three sisters-in-law, Rita Fitzgerald, Marti Fitzgerald, and Eileen Villeda.
In addition to his beloved wife of 40 years, he is survived by four children and spouses, Jessica Halvorson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Wade and Chastity Bowermaster of Grafton, Illinois, Rebecca Bowermaster of Tucson, Arizona and Emily and Kyle Dopuch of East Alton, Illinois; three grandchildren, Alexis, Bristol, and Charlotte Dopuch and three sisters and brothers-in-law, Vicki and Dwight Moore of Jerseyville, Illinois, Cynthia and Dennis Eppers of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Kelli and Jimmy Kincy of Anahuac, Texas; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law, Kay Fitzgerald of Mexico, Missouri, Patty Bartlett of Fernandino Beach, Florida, Maureen and Bob LeRoy of Jefferson City, Missouri, Peggy and David Johnson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Mary Fitzgerald of Mexico, Missouri, Frank and Laurie Fitzgerald of St. Charles, Missouri, Rose Jennings of Florissant, Missouri, John and Hollie Fitzgerald of St. Peters, Missouri and Janet and Mark Vannatter of Paducah, Kentucky; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Pitchford Funeral Home, 2555 Vaughn Road in Wood River on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 345 East Acton Avenue in Wood River on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Benjamin Unachukwu as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Bruce's family would like to thank everyone who has reached out and provided support through messages, phone calls, prayers, gifts and food. This has been mind numbing and heart shattering. We couldn’t make it through without you.
Due to allergies, we ask that you not send flowers. If you are interested in a gift or memorial, we've identified the following charities which we associate with Bruce's values and in his memory: Youth Hunting: Dream Hunt Foundation, (https://dreamhunt.networkforgood.com/projects/122371-make-dreams-come-true); The Brain Research Foundation, (https://www.thebrf.org/donate/); Conservation: The Ocean Cleanup, (https://theoceancleanup.com/donate/); Friends of the Boundary Waters (https://www.friends-bwca.org/donate/).
Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com