Brighton church celebrating 175 years

The First Presbyterian Church of Brighton has been an integral part of the Brighton area community since before the Civil War. The church was founded in 1847 and has served the community continuously ever since its origination. A special service will be held on Sunday, September 4, commemorating its 175th anniversary.
Rev. Marc Wendleton has served at the church for five years. He was widowed in 2018 after being married for 10 years to his wife, Brandy. He married his current wife, Linda, in June of this year. Together they have a son and a daughter. He is the 39th pastor the church has had in its 175 years of existence.
The church was organized by Rev. William C. Chamberlain, a missionary of the Alton Presbyterian Church at the time. Eleven members were enrolled in the church when it was founded. “The church is older than the town of Brighton itself,” says Wendleton. The first physical church was built with the completion of a small brick building in 1851 just south of where the current church stands. In 1869, due to expanding membership, the congregation collected money to build a larger building which is the sanctuary currently still in use.
Renovations and additions have been completed since that time. In 1961, ground was broken for a new Christian Education building. It was completed at a cost of $60,000, an extremely large amount of money at the time. Through sacrifice and contributions made by members, the mortgage on the building was paid off by 1971. At about the same time, the sanctuary was renovated and rearranged. The rostrum was raised and painted and a choir loft was built on the north side of the rostrum.
Wendleton explains that the Civil War caused a great rift in the Presbyterian church organization between North and South members, a rift which was subsequently divided further over the years by ideological differences between the denominations. Throughout it all, the Brighton church continued to serve its congregants and the surrounding community. In 1983, divisions in the church were reconsolidated into the Presbyterian Church (USA), to which the Brighton church now belongs. Presbyterian Church (USA) is the largest Presbyterian denomination in the United States.
The church participates in numerous community outreach and assistance programs. It provides meeting facilities for local Boy Scout, Girl Scout and weight loss groups. It partners with St. John’s United Church of Christ on the Pack-a-Sack lunch program, a program designed to address the problem of chronic hunger in school children. The church also partners with St. Paul United Methodist Church, providing food and funding for local food pantries. The Brighton Presbyterian Church is steward of the Good Samaritan Fund, partnering with St. John’s and St. Paul’s to provide funding to individuals, families and organizations for emergencies.
Sheila Wilke is clerk of session for the church and coordinates mission and outreach programs. “Over the years, the First Presbyterian Church of Brighton has always been a part of the community,” she says. She notes that in addition to supporting the aforementioned programs, the church purchases school supplies for local students, Christmas presents for Robing Manor residents and takes up offerings when a special need arises in the community. She notes the church also supports offerings of the Presbyterian Church (USA), including One Great Hour of Sharing, the Pentecost Offering, the Peace and Global Witness Offering and the Joy Offering. The church’s Ladies Evening Circle provides food to families at Eastertime, supports the Nurses Fund and contributes to other causes throughout the year.
Services at First Presbyterian Church of Brighton, 402 N. Main Street, are conducted every Sunday at 9am. The September 4 anniversary service will be at that same time. Special guests from the Presbytery will attend and the service will include former pastor Mark Strothman. Fellowship time and a brunch will follow the service. Anyone with questions about the church or the anniversary service can contact the church by phone at 618-372-8241.