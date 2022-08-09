Brian McDonald

Brian Arthur McDonald, 53, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family following a courageous 2 ½ year battle with esophageal cancer, at 4:20 a.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on January 10, 1969 in Alton, Illinois and was the son of Marilyn (Dannebrink) and Lawrence McDonald and was a 1987 graduate of Jersey Community High School.
He married Heidi Scheffel on August 14, 1993 at the Kane Baptist Church in Kane, Illinois. Throughout their nearly 29 years of marriage, they were blessed with many wonderful memories and two amazing children, Samantha and Cory.
Brian was a devoted husband and father who worked tirelessly to provide the best life for his family, dedicating 22 years of service with Olin Corporation as a Forklift Operator.
When he was not working, Brian enjoyed spending time fishing, camping, boating and making memories with his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Heidi of Dow; a daughter, Samantha McDonald and her companion, Douglas Hay, of Pacific, Missouri; a son, Cory McDonald of Dow; his best pal – coon hound Anne; his father and step-mother, Lawrence and Edith McDonald of Alton; his mother in-law and father in-law, John and Linda Scheffel of Kane; two brothers and a sister in-law, John Stiles of Jerseyville and Dale and Tracy McDonald of Potosi, Missouri; three sisters in-law and a brother in-law, Lisa Davenport of Carlinville, Karen and Stanley Wismer of Alsey and Melissa Allen of Franklin, Kentucky; his honorary siblings, Patrick (Lynn) McDonald of Alton and Shelly (Brian) Generally of Alton; along with many nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother and step-father, Marilyn and John Stiles Sr.; a brother in-law, Edward Davenport; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Medline McDonald; maternal grandparents, Ray and Mimi Dannebrink; along with many aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 12, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery in Kane, Illinois.
Memorials may be given to the family in care of Crawford Funeral Home, for the purposes of placing a monument at Brian’s gravesite.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com