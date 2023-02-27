Brian Manns

Brian Adam Manns, 52, loving son, brother, and uncle, went to be with the Lord at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, in his childhood home with his family by his side, after a short and aggressive battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Sylvester and Verna Kreitzer, and Adam and Dorothy Manns, and multiple aunts and uncles.
Brian was born on July 19, 1970, in Alton, IL to Vincent Neal and Sylvia (Kreitzer) Manns.
Brian was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, IL, where he attended grade school. He graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1988 and from Illinois State University in 1992.
His love of sports spanned throughout his life. He played Little League baseball and continued into high school, where he played 2nd base for the Explorers, becoming runners-up in the State Championship in 1988. He was an avid follower of professional and college sports: hockey, baseball, and football, and loved to collect sports cards.
Brian was employed by the United States Postal Service since 1999, spending 24 years delivering mail throughout Alton, in the rain, sleet, snow, and shine.
In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by a sister Martina (Michael) Holmes of Godfrey; two nieces Emily (Zachary) Ross and Rachel Holmes (Fiancé Gavin McGuire) of Godfrey; three aunts Carol Manns, Mary Lou Horn, and Henrietta Pilcher; and numerous cousins.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Brian will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, School, or for masses.
