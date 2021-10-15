Brian Hawkins, 46, passed away at 1:57pm on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 10, 1975, in Belleville, the son of the late Billie and Peggy (Nunley) Hawkins. Survivors include a brother and sister in law: Eric and Jennifer Hawkins of Wood River, his nieces and nephews: Alyssa Dolan and her husband: Sean, Tyler Hawkins and his wife: Jaden, Andrew Ambrose and his wife: Karley, Michael Ambrose and his fiancé: Elizabeth, Kaitlyn Ambrose and her fiancé: Wyatt, his great nephews and great nieces: Patrick, Norah, Fiona, Hayden, Grayson, Reaghan, Carson, Owen, and many other extended family and friends.
Brian was employed at Harbor Freight in St. Louis. He enjoyed collecting comics, action figures, and drawing.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 9am to 11am on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, face masks are required.