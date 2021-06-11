Brian G. Cottingham, 47, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 in Shipman in his sleep.
He was born on February 11, 1974, in Alton, IL., the son of Edward and Arvella (Cottingham) Noel.
Brian was a mechanic and passionate about cars. He loved to ride his Harley and listen to country music. He was an avid duck hunter.
Brian is survived by his mother, Arvella; his companion, Katie Talley; a daughter, Carly Cottingham; a grandson, Kingston; two step-daughters, Alexandria Gibson and Shelby Behnen; a grandmother, Delores Holland; an uncle, Denver Groves; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Noel; grandfathers, Leonard Cottingham, James Holland and Ralph Noel; a grandmother, Freddie Mae Noel, and an aunt, Lela Groves.
Visitation will be from 9am until time of funeral service at 12pm on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Burial will follow at Hardin City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
