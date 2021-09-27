Brian Christopher Webb, 57, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 1:47 am at his home.
He was born on October 8, 1963, in Alton, IL the son of Bill Webb and Joan Whittleman Green (John).
Brian was a graduate of Alton High School. He was the Head of Hospitality at the Hampton Inn Hotel at the Gateway Arch. Brian was an artist and will be remembered for having a very loving and sweet soul.
He is survived by his father, Bill Webb (Vickie) of San Jose, CA; step- father, John B. Green of Godfrey, IL; a brother, Michael Webb (Debbie) of Bethalto, IL; two sisters, Mary Marshall of Farmington, MO and Kelly Herrin (Rusty) of Alton, IL; a half-brother, Wesley Webb of San Jose, CA; a step- brother, Barry Green (De dee) of St. Jacob, IL; ; a step-sister, Fayma Morse of Virginia; a dear friend, Joe Meroney; and several nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Joan M. Green
Cremation rights will be entrusted to the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL
A Gravesite service will take place at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the 5 A’s Animal Shelter.
