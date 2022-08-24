Brian C. Rudolph, 55, of Godfrey, died at 11:49 a.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital.
Surviving are:
Daughter: Tristyn Rudolph of Jerseyville
Son: Blake Rudolph of Godfrey
Brother: Jeff Rudolph of Brighton
Brother: Jason Rudolph of Fieldon
Step-Mother: Micky Rudolph of Dow
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will be in East Newbern Cemetery in Dow.
Memorials may be given to a fund established to place a permanent tombstone at his gravesite in care of Crawford Funeral Home.