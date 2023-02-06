Brenda Wallace

Brenda S. Wallace, 76, of Alton, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 9:07 am at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on April 2, 1946, in Alton, IL the daughter of Tracy “Keith” and Maurita (Hanks) Franklin.
Brenda earned three Associates Degrees at Lewis and Clark Community College and her Bachelor of Science Degree from Greenville College. She worked for Lewis and Clark Community College for over 25 years as Administrative Secretary for Student Life and the Athletics Department and was a long-time member of Godfrey Church of Christ in Godfrey, IL. Her favorite hobbies included crafting, baking, candy-making for family and friends and shopping. She was a proud graduate of Alton High School and active in AHS Class of 1964 reunions and events.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Bret and Sara Mayberry of Alton, IL, and William and Jennifer Wallace of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren, Taylor and Grant Mayberry; and siblings and their spouses, Larry Franklin of Alton, IL, Cheryl and Jim Richey of Graham, Washington, and Richard and Sheila Franklin of Alton, IL.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents.
Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded.
A Memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to 5-A’s Animal Shelter, Boys & Girls Club of Alton, or Godfrey Church of Christ.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com.