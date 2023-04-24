Brenda Jo Summers passed away on April 21, 2023. Brenda was born April 22, 1943. She was 79 years old when she passed away. Brenda loved genealogy.
She proceeded in death by her husband of 21 years, James F. Summers. Her mother and father (Emma and Cledis “Joe” Walker) of East Alton and one brother (Richard Eugene Walker) of Alton.
Survivors are her son Richard Wickham of Alton and daughter Candy Coin of Lehigh Acres, Florida. One sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Robin Fiedler of Godfrey. Two stepchildren, Jeff Summers and Tina Summers of Alton. Ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
No service has been scheduled at this time. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com