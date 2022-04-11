Brenda S. Gusewelle, 75 of Prairietown, IL passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 8:50 pm at SSM St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Charles, MO.
She was born on February 8, 1947, in Alton, IL the daughter of Harold and Virgie (Lotton) Scherff. On July 12, 1968, Brenda married William “Bill” Gusewelle in Prairietown, IL. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2020.
Brenda was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown, IL. She earned her degree in nursing and became a Registered Nurse; spending most of her career working at Alton Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed traveling, camping, sewing and quilting, playing cards and Bunco with friends, and watching all of her grandchildren’s activities.
She is survived by her children, James Gusewelle (JoAnn) of Winter Garden, FL, Cathy Henseler (Hans) of Edwardsville, IL, and John Gusewelle (Emily) of Prairietown, IL; grandchildren, Jacob, Kristin, Michael, Timothy, Heather (Luke), Caitlin, Charlie, Amanda, Laura, and Brayden; a sister, Vickie Upton (Gary) of Grand Island, FL; and sister-in-law, Donna Scherff of Prairietown, IL.
She was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Bill; and a brother, Paul Scherff.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Church. Burial will follow at Prairietown Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com