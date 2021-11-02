Brenda Jean Perdun, 73, passed away 12:50 pm, Monday, November 1, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born in Alton on January 27, 1948, she was the daughter of Erica (Wieckhorst) Watson of Brighton and the late Paul Watson.
She was a fun loving , very creative woman who could craft about anything. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Brenda is survived by his mother; daughter, Christina Potter (Chet Hamel) of East Alton; grandchildren, Brandon Potter and Jordan Ciara Potter; sister, Margaret (Glenn) Gerdt of St. Peters, MO.
She was preceded in death by her father; son, Donnie Perdun; and brother, Bill Watson.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
Graveside interment will be held at 1 pm, Friday, November 5 in Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.
Memorials are suggested to the family for expenses.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.