Brenda Partridge, 60, passed away 10:42 pm, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born September 7, 1961 in Red Bud, she was the daughter of Charles Kuni, Sr. and Thelma M. (North) Martin.
Surviving are her foster mother, Margaret "Susie" Thompson of Pocahontas; sons, Shawn (Lisa) Barrett of Rosewood heights, Mark Kuni of Cottage Hills; daughters, Ashley (Matthew) Stroup of Troy, Kayla Partridge of Bethalto; several grandchildren; brothers, Rodney North of Bunker Hill, Charles Kuni, Jr. of Belleville, Terry Kuni of Meadowbrook, Randy Kuni of Alton, Brian Martin of Bonne Terre, MO; sisters, her twin, Glenda Kuni of Alton and Toni Martin Givens of Melbourne, FL; and several step siblings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mark Kuni and Scott Martin; and sisters, Rita Flowers, Melody Griggs and Dawn Hunt.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held from 1-4 pm, Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Labor Local #338 of Wood River Hall, 47 W. Ferguson Ave, Wood River, IL.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.