Brenda Lyerla

Brenda Jane Lyerla, 83, of Bethalto, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 5:07 am at River Crossing of Alton.
She was born on October 12, 1939, in Seth, West Virginia, the daughter of Paul and Sophia (McCormick) Reedy. She married the love of her life, Warren Joseph Lyerla on July 2, 1959. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2018.
Brenda was an Admitting Clerk at Wood River Township Hospital for over 20 years. She always enjoyed a good cup of coffee and a donut. She looked forward to Tuesdays with her sister-in-law Jean taking her to get her hair fixed and going out for lunch. Brenda loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than anything.
Brenda is survived by her children Joseph Lyerla of Bethalto; Michael Lyerla of Bethalto; and Deborah (William) Bates of Jerseyville; a brother Jack (Jean) Reedy of Bethalto; grandchildren Nicholas Bates, Brock Bates, and Gabrielle (Jacob Petty) Lyerla; great-grandchildren Alidia Petty, and Asher Petty; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Sophia Reedy; husband Warren Joseph Lyerla; and brothers Paul "Bubby" Reedy, and Terry Reedy.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and professional services will be handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Brenda’s children and grandchildren are having a Memorial Service for her from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on February 25th at Laux Brick Hall 212 N Prairie St. Bethalto, IL 62010. Immediately after the service a catered meal of Brenda’s favorite food will be served.
There will be a private family burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens on a later date.
