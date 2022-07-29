Brenda J. Law, 71, of Bethalto, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Bethalto.
She was born on October 3, 1950, in Wood River, the daughter of Duard Russell and Della M. (Jones) Reed. Brenda married Lonald W. Law on November 21, 1969, at the Meadowbrook Church of God.
Brenda was a secretary for Children’s Home and Aide/DCFS before her retirement. She was a member of the Faith Fellowship Church in Alton and a Meadowbrook Church of God Youth Leader. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and shopping. She loved attending every sporting event her grandchildren participated in.
Survivors include her children, Jeff (Nicholle) Law of Bethalto and Christy (Steve) Halley of Cottage Hills; a sister, Barbara (Willard) Wallace of Bethalto; and grandchildren, Grant, Ryan, and Jayna Halley, and Clayton and Sydney Law.
Along with her parents, and husband, Lonald, she was preceded in death by a special friend, Ron Evans.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, for 12 pm until time of service at 3 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor David Blackburn will officiate. Private burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials can be made to Family Hospice of Belleville and/or Cedarhurst of Bethalto - Activities Department.
