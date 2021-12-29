Brandy Lea (nee: Bush) Hosto, 44, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 5:53 pm at her residence under the care of BJC Hospice with all her family by her side.
She was born in Alton on April 4, 1977, the daughter of Darrell L. and Pamela J. (Hamilton) Bush. Brandy was formally married to Jeremy Hosto of Hamel. They were married on June 17, 1995 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown.
Brandy was the office manager for her family’s business, Bush Pest Control for 21 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville and the 618 Jeep Club. Brandy enjoyed going on Jeep rides, spending time with her children and her two cats, Bullet and Blossom.
She is survived by her parents, two children, Joscilynn (Jolea) and Landon both of Edwardsville; a brother and sister-in-law, Darrell (Bud) & Jenny Bush of Longmont, CO; five nieces and nephews, Alex, Sophie, Riley, Zach and Denver; paternal grandfather, Leonard Bush of Homosassa, FL; and several aunt, uncles and cousins.
Brandy was preceded in death by her grandmother, Virginia Bush; and great-grandmother, Geraldine Smith.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be at 10 am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville with Pastor John Shank officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to an Educational Fund for Jolea and Landon.
