Brandi M. Giddeon, 38, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at her home.
Born Aug. 20, 1983 in Pensacola, FL, she was the daughter of Jimmy W. and Sandra (Overbey) Giddeon. Her father passed away in December of 2021.
A loving and free spirit, Brandi was the devoted mom to Zuri Jade and Zayda Wren Hedden; the dear sister of Jason Giddeon of Wood River; loving daughter of Sandra Giddeon of Wood River; granddaughter of Queenie Overbey of Wood River and Louise Brigham of Arizona; and niece of Linda Walters of Wood River, who was a big part of the girl’s lives. She also leaves behind the loving father of her girls, Chad Hedden, with whom she shared the last 15 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for Brandi’s girls.
