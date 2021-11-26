Bradley W. Whitehead, 57, died at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at his home. Born February 23, 1964, he was the son of Edna Rose. Mr. Whitehead owned and operated the College Crest Motel. He enjoyed working on cars and also had his own lawn business. On September 30, 1994 he married the former Kelly Lynn Maronie in Edwardsville. She preceded him in death on December 21, 2003. He is survived by his fiancé Christine Elledge of Cottage Hills and her children, Michael Elledge and Clay “Sarah” Elledge, three daughters, Cindy Warren (Greg Brewer) of Cottage Hills, Natasha Theberge (Marco) of Alton, and Tabitha Carsner (Emilee) of Alton, three grandchildren, Emerald Brewer, Adam Theberge and Brielle Theberge and several nieces and nephews and their children. Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jewel Jennings. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
