Bradley Todd Evans, 56, died at 7:17 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021 at his home in Fairview Heights, IL. Born August 19, 1964 in Alton, he was the son of the late Larry Evans and Patricia (Billings) Evans Isom. Brad served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a Union Industrial Painter. He enjoyed playing golf, watching St. Louis Blues Hockey and Formula 1 Racing, hanging out with his cat, Stubbs, and listening to music. He married the former Mary Grace Ondap. She survives. Also surviving is a son, Ryan Evans and his girlfriend Dr. Molly Stice of Fairview Heights, his adoptive children, Aryan Ondap Evans, Bryan Ondap Evans, Edryan Andrew Evans, Bernard Zander Ondap, and Khalil Ondap Evans, a brother, Bryan Evans of Collinsville, a sister, Marlisa Isom of Seattle, Washington and his stepfather, Fred Isom. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Blake Evans. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Tim Gill will officiate. Burial will be at Godfrey Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter.
