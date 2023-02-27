obit stock color

Bradley Douglas Lefler, 71, died at 6:16 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2023 at his home. Born September 28, 1951 in Alton, he was the son of William Joseph and Marjyorie Elizabeth (Worthy) Lefler. Mr. Lefler retired as a mason for the Local 8 Union. On November 27, 1997 he married the former Lynn Renee Euteneier in Jerseyville. She survives. Also surviving is a son, Eric Patterson (Brandy) of Jerseyville, two brothers, William Lefler (Connie) of Missouri, and Tom Lefler of Alton. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Lefler. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com