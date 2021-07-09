Bradley “Brad” Dean Randolph, 41, of Godfrey, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home after a tough fight with Pancreatic Cancer.
He was born November 14, 1979, in Alton, to Gene Frank Randolph and Carolyn Sue Bramley.
Brad married Sabrina Renee Martin on April 10, 2010, in Godfrey. She survives.
Prior to his illness, Brad was a welder for Marcal Rope and Rigging in Alton. He was a member of Hibbard Masonic Lodge # 249. He enjoyed welding, woodworking, tinkering in his garage, and quality time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he will be missed by his mother and step father, Carolyn and Donald Rutledge; father and step mother, Gene and Virginia Randolph; daughter, Aiyanna Randolph of Brighton; step sons, Austin Postel of Godfrey, Hunter (Jaydn) Martin of Fort Drum, NY; sisters, Heather Bivens, Jennifer (Keith) Maulden, Heidi (Jeff) Plunkett; brother, Daryl (Leah) Randolph; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, IL.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Bethalto Christian Church, Bethalto, IL.
Memorials in Brad’s name may be made to Pancreatic Cancer research.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.