Boyd "Butch" Irvin Sever, 86, passed away on February 27, 2023 at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born April 7, 1936, he was the son of John and Bessie (Ingold) Sever.
He married Mary Ellen Cummings on January 16, 1954.
He was a meat cutter, belonging to Local 88, and retired from Sever's Market in East Alton. He had a beautiful voice and sang at many churches. He was an avid billiard player and enjoyed teaching many people throughout the years.
Boyd was a father to six children: Cynthia (Bill) Moore, Gima (Terry) Strader, Eric Sever, Byron (Cindy) Sever, Victor Sever; grandfather to 14: Craig Moore, Bob Moore, Jennifer Pointer, Amanda Carmona, Angie Rios, Erica Moody, Carrie Sever, Jamie Hart, Lily Eaves, Jessica Hettick, Victoria Wagner, Ryan Sever, Samantha Grodzecki, and Josh Geil; great grandfather to 24.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; daughter, Elizabeth Finch; daughter-in-law, Kathy Sever; brother, Marion "Bud" Sever; and three sisters, Mary Kohntopp, Pearl Vieregge, and Bonita "Bonnie" Gentry.
Memorial visitation from 5 pm until time of service at 7 pm, Thursday, March 30 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Cindy Sever will officiate.
Memorials are suggested in Boyd's name to the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation and 5 A's Animal Shelter.