Bonlyn “Bonnie” Roth Tiemann, born October 11th, 1940 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022, in Godfrey, Illinois at her home. She was a joyous and youthful 81 years old. Bonnie was a gracious wife and homemaker with her husband of 60 years, Fred Tiemann. Loved by many and a true inspiration to all who knew her, Bonnie was a lifelong giver and bright light, known for her vivacious demeanor and bottomless well of willingness to help others from a place of love.
Bonnie, also known as Mom, Oma, and Super Bon-Bon, grew up in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, spending her childhood demonstrating her athletic prowess water skiing, ice skating and golfing. At the age of 13 she moved to Peoria, Illinois with her parents Carl and Jeanette Roth, and her sisters Christie Roth Norvell and the late Judy St. Cin Bradley. After graduating from Peoria Central High School in 1958 she attended Bradley University where she graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. During her years at Bradley University, she carried active roles in the Pi Beta Phi sorority and was captain of the Bradley University basketball cheerleading squad where she met, the then starting guard, Fred “Mickey” Tiemann and wed in 1962.
In 1964, Bonnie and Fred moved to Godfrey, Illinois and opened the first Mr. Donut franchise west of the Mississippi. While raising their three children, Bonnie enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and swimming at Lockhaven Country Club, winters skiing in Colorado, and springs by the sea in Sanibel Island, Florida. Later in life, she loved her many visits to California to enjoy time with family members who had moved there.
Bonnie passionately served her community by substitute teaching and holding multiple leadership roles in the Junior League of Greater Alton, Pi Beta Phi Philanthropic Association, P.E.O., St. Louis District Golf Association, Lockhaven Country Club, Junior Golf Association, PTA, Resurrection Lutheran Church Counsel, Alton Historical Society, and Arrowood Neighborhood Board of Directors.
In addition, to her many services, Bonnie was a pure social butterfly, a caring friend, and mentor to many, who loved to entertain, laugh, dance, play sports (two-time golf club champion at Lockhaven CC), and spread her love to anyone and everyone she possibly could. Above all, her commitment to family, faith in God, and unwavering devotion to her church was what gave her the truest fulfillment.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Fred Tiemann, and their children Soni (Mark) Valentine, Brad (Jen) Tiemann, and preceded in death by her oldest child, the late Cindy Tiemann Stradal. She is also survived by her five grandchildren Morgan and Carl Stradal (Cindy and Steve), Emily Valentine (Soni and Mark), and Julia and Miles Tiemann (Brad and Jen).
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey, Illinois with a Celebration of Life immediately following at The Loading Dock in Grafton, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to Bonnie’s Memorial Fund via Resurrection Lutheran Church. Family and Friends may sign a physical guestbook at the memorial service and/or a digital guestbook at gentfuneralhome.com.
Also, in honor of Bonnie, please reach out to someone special and share your love and a hug, to let them know you are there for them.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.