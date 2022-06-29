Bonnie Stemm

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Bonnie L. Stemm, 88, passed away at 11:10 am on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 3, 1933, in Alton, IL to Clarence and Loraine (Suellentrop) Huber.
She married Gerald R. Stemm in Alton on September 26, 1953. He preceded her in death on September 13, 1990.
Bonnie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. She enjoyed crafts and tole painting, was in bridge groups for many years, and was an avid golfer. Above all, she took great pride in her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Bonnie is survived by four sons, Sam (Frank) Stemm of Alton, Jay Stemm of Alton, Scott (Jennie) Stemm of Scottsdale, AZ, and Dan (Liz) Stemm of Jerseyville; two daughters, Linda (Denny) Carrow of Alton, and Ann Seibold of Godfrey; 20 grandchildren, Jake Stemm, Joe Stemm, Jessie (Mike) Tanney, Jonnie (Kaylie) Stemm, Samuel Stemm, Noah Stemm, David (Jessica) Stemm, Becky (Dan) McGovern, Sarah Stemm, Katie (Brett) Dirvonas, Josh Stemm, Tom Stemm, Curt (Laura) Stemm, Carl Stemm, Betsie Carrow, Erica (Matt) Haarmann, Ellie Carrow, Jack Carrow, Holly Seibold and Luke Seibold; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sandra Huber, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and good friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by four brothers, a sister, and three in-laws, Dick Huber, Dave (Vera) Huber, Bill (Sherry) Huber and Sue (Charlie) Ducey, as well as an infant brother, Jerry Huber.
Visitation will be 3:00 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00 pm on Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Father Benjamin Unachukwu, OMV, Celebrant.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.