Bonnie Kay Ash, 78, died on Friday, February 18, 2022. She was born June 9, 1943 in Alton the daughter of the late Harry and Wealthy (Groves) Wheeler. She was a self-employed beautician for many years. On July 5, 1978 in Godfrey, she married Gerald “Wayne” Ash and he survives. Also surviving are one sister, Carolyn Adams (Charlie) of San Jose, CA and one brother-in-law, Larry Ash of Centralia, IL., along with numerous nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
