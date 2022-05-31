Bonnie J. Booten, 87, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at The Villas of Hollybrook, Bethalto.
Born June 19, 1934 in Puxico, MO, she was the daughter of John Monroe and Opal (Fowler) Buttry.
She married Quinton D. “Squeak” Booten Apr. 16, 1955. He passed away Dec. 25, 2018.
Bonnie retired in 1992 as the Vice President of Marketing for U.S. Bank. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, shopping, and entertaining family and friends. She also was known to enjoy Happy Hour.
She is survived by a daughter, Terri Angleton and a son, Doug (Kelly) Booten, all of East Alton; five grandchildren, Jamie (Brad) Turner, Ryan (Kelli) Angleton, Kimberly Olson, Katelyn Booten and Gage Booten; four great grandchildren, Jordan Turner, Carson Olson, Ryli Angleton and Ryker Angleton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Freeland Dale Buttry.
Visitation will be Monday, June 6 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 9:30 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Kenny Buttry will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis of West Plains, MO.
