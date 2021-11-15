Bonita (Bonnie) L. Higgins, 89, of East Alton, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 12:17 am at her daughter’s home with her family by her side.
She was born on February 7, 1932, in Sunbury, Ohio, the daughter of Burnice and Ethel (Ferris) Wilcox. Bonnie worked for Nestle’s as a secretary to the boss where she met Roger and fell in love. She married Roger A. Higgins on October 14, 1956, at the Sunbury Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2014.
Bonnie was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of East Alton, where she was active in teaching Sunday School and many women group activities. Bonnie was a fully invested member of Hallmark sending thousands of cards and remembering any and everyone’s special days. In short no one was exempt from Bonnie’s cards as she never knew a stranger. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and loved to watch them do all activities.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Cindy) Higgins of Highland, Bruce (Teri) Higgins of Fosterburg and Sharma Higgins of Fosterburg; grandchildren, Michelle (Jon) Huhn, Brett Higgins, Colby (fiancé Ryan Gavwiner) Higgins, Cutter Higgins, and Cully Higgins; great-grandchildren, Marissa (Steven) Redfern, Joshua Huhn, and Myah Huhn.
Along with her husband, Roger, and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Higgins, a brother, Wallace Wilcox; and a sister, Mardell Schultz.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 5 to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 11 am. Dan Porter will officiate, and burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials can be made to Residential Hospice.
