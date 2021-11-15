Bonita “Bonnie” Jean Schmollinger, 76, of Wood River, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Alton, IL, on November 3, 1945, the daughter of George and Mary (Wagenfeldt) Blankenship. She married Gerald Schmollinger at Bethalto Presbyterian on January 24, 1970. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2008.
Bonnie was a member of Helen’s Locks and Keys Bowling League that met on Saturday nights. She enjoyed going to Dave and Buster’s to play the coin game, family game night on Fridays and just spending time with her family and grandson. Bonnie also loved to be with her grandkittens.
She is survived by her four children, Jennifer Schmollinger, Lori Schmollinger, Steven Schmollinger, and Amy and Vincent Rawe; four sisters and a brother, Ruth Ann Schallenberg, Linda and Rusty Crain, Paul and June Blankenship, Wanda Hagenbrock, and Carol Blankenship; a grandson, Vincent Rawe, Jr; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Blankenship; half-brothers, Robert Blankenship and Ernest Blankenship; a half-sister, Betty Foy; and a brother-in-law, Stanley Schallenberg.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 5 pm until time of service at 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Terry McKinzie officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 5A’s.
