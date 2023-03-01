Bobby Hubbard Sr.

Bobby Gerald Hubbard Sr., 81, of Glen Carbon, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Meridan Village.
He was born on October 17, 1941, in Catron, MO, the son of the late Ernest and Mary (Garrett) Hubbard. He married Dorothy Cazadd on July 14, 1958, in St. Charles, MO. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2018.
Bobby was a man of great faith. He was an active member and Trustee of the First Southern Baptist Church in Meadowbrook. Bobby also served on the board for the Meadowbrook Water Department. He was a carpenter by trade and Union member of the Local 377. Bobby enjoyed traveling to Branson, watching NASCAR and baseball games, woodworking, taking care of his lawn, and attending all the activities his grandchildren participated in.
Bobby is survived by his children Renae (Gary) Lueker of Avon, IN, Rhonda Hubbard of Brighton, and Bobby G. (Tiffany) Hubbard Jr.; siblings Carol Clark of St. Louis, Kay (Mark) Morrison of Desoto, MO, and Kerry (Sharon) Hubbard of Wentzville, MO; grandchildren Nathan (Melissa) Lueker, Erica (Todd) Simpson, Nick Lueker, Bailey (Alaina) Koch, Savannah Kock, Madeline Hubbard, and Coltin Hubbard; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Along with his parents and wife, Bobby was preceded in death by a son Rory Allen Hubbard; brother Gene Hubbard; and sister Betty Harkey.
Visitation will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto on Friday March 3, 2023, from 4 pm to 7 pm.
Service will be held at First Southern Baptist Church in Meadowbrook on Saturday March 4, 2023, at 10:30am, with Pastor Kevin Auten officiating.
Burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Southern Baptist Church in Meadowbrook or St. Jude’s.
