Bobby J. Holder, Sr., 71, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at his home.
Born Apr. 2, 1951 in Wood River, he was a son of Floyd and Ruth (Jennings) Holder.
Bobby worked for Olin for 37½ years.
Survivors include his children, Bobby (Angela) Holder, Jr. of Cottage Hills, Billy Joe Holder of Oklahoma, Crystal Grigg of Alton, and Amy Sue Watson of Godfrey; several grandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia Cameron of Bethalto and Betty Holder of East Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Billy Holder.
