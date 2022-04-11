James Robert "Bob" Oller, Sr., 89, passed away 8:10 am, Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.
Born September 16, 1932 in Morrisonville, IL, he was the son of Henry and Vera (Nussman) Oller.
A U.S. Army veteran, he worked as a meat cutter for Benred Meats and later became co-owner of 'BOJACS' in Wood River. for over 30 years. He was an avid watcher of baseball and football games.
He is survived by a daughter Meg (R.C.) Miller of Alton; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Brangenberg.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, James Robert Oller, II, Robyn Dean Oller; five brothers, Henry, Jack, Carl, Oscar and Willis Oller; and four sisters, Vera Lawrence, Emma Jean Carson, Peggy Sheriff and Mary Wheelan.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 4 pm until time of service at 7 pm, Monday, April 18, 2022 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Ray Robinson will officiate.
Interment will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Disabled American Veterans.