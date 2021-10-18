Bob “Mongo” Presley, 70, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, in the emergency room at Barnes – Jewish Hospital. He was born on June 16, 1951, in Grafton, the son of the late Hubert and Helen (Smith) Presley. He married the former Judy Hafner on April 7, 1972, in Wood River, and she survives. Other survivors include a son: Timothy Presley and his companion: Sherry of South Roxana, a son in law: Kevin Bell of O’Fallon, Missouri, a granddaughter: Allison Presley, a grandson: Austin Bell, one brother and sister in law: Hubert and Judy Presley of Alton, four sisters and two brothers in law: Linda Reed of Alton, Evelyn and Gary Rush of Grafton, Marlene Weller and her companion: Larry of Jerseyville, Lorie and Kevin Woolsey of Jerseyville, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Bob worked at Norman Brothers for over twenty years prior to going to work at ACBL for five years. He retired from Mike’s Inc. in South Roxana after working there for over five years. A veteran of the United States Army, Bob served as the Sgt. of Arms for the East Alton American Legion Post #794. He was a member of the Misfitz non profit and was a member of the Hartford Assembly of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters: Cindy Presley who passed at birth, Rebecca Bell, two sisters: Clara Farley, Darlene Denniston, a brother in law: Jack Atchley, two sisters in law: Janet Thompson, Betty Smith, and his mother in law: Ione Valdes.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the funeral home. Pastor David Fields will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens will full military honors by the East Alton American Legion Post #794 Honor Guard and the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Riverbend and will be accepted at the funeral home.
