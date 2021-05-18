Blenna M. Godar, 88 of Alton, died at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy. Blenna was born to the late R. Emmet and Vera Nowlan in Alton on August 10, 1932. She married John H. Godar in Alton on July 21, 1951. John survives and resides in Alton.
Blenna was a homemaker. She also enjoyed sewing, craft making and making Christmas ornaments for family and friends.
In addition to her husband, survivors include 1 son and his wife; Gary and Mary Godar of East Alton, 1 daughter and her husband; Blenna and David Hendricks of Jerseyville, 8 grandchildren; Angie Mignery, Christopher Godar, Matthew Long, Nathan Long, Michael Godar, Steven Godar, Jennifer Neal and Zach Godar, several great grandchildren, 1 brother; Phillip Nowlan, 1 sister; Marian Kirksey.
Including her parents, Blenna was preceded in death by 1 son; Terry Godar, 3 brothers; Howard, Robert and Kenny Nowlan and 1 sister; Vera Joyce Bowermaster.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home.
Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Blenna Godar please visit our Sympathy Store